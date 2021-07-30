Other States

Bahadurgarh industry body seeks removal of blockade at Tikri border

A Bahadurgarh industry body, representing around 9,000 units, has sought the intervention of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal into encroachment on both sides of the national highway passing through the city by agitating farmers. They said it has led to financial loss and hardships. They also demanded to remove the blockade at Tikri border.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said that the agitating farmers had encroached upon the national highway passing through the city on both sides, made permanent structures and parked their vehicles hindering the movement of vehicles to and from the industries in the area.

The BCCI said the peripheral roads were in a pathetic condition and led to frequent breakdown of vehicles. “With the ongoing heavy rain in this area, we are not getting access even through dirt roads passing through villages,” stated the memorandum.

The encroachment on the highway had made it difficult for the emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire tenders, to pass through the road. The industry body said the foreign and domestic visitors too, were not keen to visit their plants due to the chaos, causing a huge loss of business opportunities.

Senior BCCI vice-president Narinder Chhikara said they had also written to PM Narendra Modi earlier this month seeking his intervention in the matter.


