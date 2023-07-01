ADVERTISEMENT

Badrinath National Highway shut near Chhinka due to landslide

July 01, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Chamoli (Uttarakhand)

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has started work to open the road by removing debris

ANI

A stretch of 100 metres of the highway was blocked due to a heavy landslide from a hill near Chhinka on Thursday morning due to rain. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand has been again shut on Saturday due to landslide after it reopened for traffic on Friday morning.

Authorities closed the Badrinath National Highway 7 (NH 7) at Chhinka in the State's Chamoli district leaving many commuters, including pilgrims and tourists travelling to and returning from the famed Badrinath shrine.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has started work to open the road by removing debris.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand causing a landslide in the same place and blocking of Badrinath National Highway. A stretch of 100 metres of the highway was blocked due to a heavy landslide from a hill near Chhinka on Thursday morning due to rain.

On Monday, a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked the stretch between Mandi and Kullu and aerial shots of the area showed hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

