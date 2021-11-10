Badminton | Domestic season to begin after long break

Chennai to host the first tournament from Dec. 16 to 22

The domestic badminton season is set to begin next month after a 20-month hiatus with back-to-back senior-ranking Level-3 tournaments, the national federation announced on Wednesday.

The season will start in Chennai with the first tournament from Dec. 16 to 22 followed by another Level-3 tournament in Hyderabad from Dec. 24 to 30.

Both the events carry a prize money of ₹10 lakh each, and are a part of the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) new domestic format, which was approved in 2019.

The last date of entry for the Chennai event is Nov. 24, while for Hyderabad it is Dec. 1.

BAI secretary Ajay K. Singhania said the domestic season will begin maintaining COVID-related protocols and all players will have to carry RTPCR negative reports.

“COVID disrupted not just sports but life in general, but we are very pleased to announce the resumption of the Indian domestic badminton season. We have some world-class players and all the players getting back on court is great news for the entire badminton fraternity,” he said in a statement.