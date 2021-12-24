Badals, Amarinder patronised kingpins in drugs trade: Punjab CM

Every person involved in the illegal trade will be nailed, says Channi

With the drugs issue taking the centre stage in poll-bound Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday accused the Badal family and Captain Amarinder Singh (retired) of having patronised and sheltered kingpins in the illegal trade.

“These elitist leaders patronised the drug mafia by sheltering the kingpin. Now the police have booked Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act for his misdeeds due to which he is running from pillar to post for evading arrest. Every person involved in the drug trade will be nailed,” the Chief Minister said in Pathankot.

Mr. Channi asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal to first perform in Delhi before promising a moon to people of Punjab.

“Instead of rolling out bundles of lies before the Punjabis, Mr. Kejriwal should have courage to announce cheap power and petrol to residents of Delhi on the lines of what the Punjab government has done. The AAP leadership should understand one simple thing that the proud Punjabis will not allow any outsider to rule them,” he said.

Mr. Channi said Mr. Kejriwal back-stabbed the Punjabis by supporting the drug mafia and tendering unconditional apology to Mr. Majithia.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Capt. Singh cautioned Mr. Channi saying that instead of political propaganda, he must spare some time on governance. “The rising number of COVID-19 cases is a matter of grave concern. If timely precautionary measures are not taken, he will be held responsible for the spread of third wave in Punjab,” Capt. Singh said.