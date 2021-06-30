Other States

Badal hits out at AAP, Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A day after Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that if the party formed the next government in the State it will give up to 300 units of free electricity to every household, Mr. Badal asked Mr. Kejriwal to explain why he had not extended the 300 units free power facility in Delhi.

Mr. Badal also hit out at former Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu terming him as a ‘misguided missile”.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 11:05:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/badal-hits-out-at-aap-sidhu/article35066838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY