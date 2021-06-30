Badal hits out at AAP, Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A day after Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that if the party formed the next government in the State it will give up to 300 units of free electricity to every household, Mr. Badal asked Mr. Kejriwal to explain why he had not extended the 300 units free power facility in Delhi.

Mr. Badal also hit out at former Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu terming him as a ‘misguided missile”.