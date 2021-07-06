Badal asks Punjab govt. to provide uninterrupted power supply

CHANDIGARH

06 July 2021 02:12 IST

SAD chief says Cong., AAP politicising fixed charges issue

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked the Congress government in Punjab to provide affordable electricity to people round-the-clock instead of politicising the issue of fixed power paid to all thermal plants to cover up its mismanagement surrounding the sector.

Mr. Badal said the issue of fixed charges was being politicised by both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party even though they were aware that this charge was applicable on private and government thermal plants as well as power purchased from outside the State.

Asserting that people wanted cheap power, Mr. Badal said if this was possible by cancelling the Private Purchase Agreements (PPAs) done with three private thermal plant companies then the same should be annulled. “However, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should take the responsibility of covering the shortfall of 4,500 MW of power at cheaper rates so that Punjabis do not suffer due to this step,” Mr. Badal said at a press conference here.

On the promises made by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Badal said first the AAP should ensure 300 units of free power in Delhi before making such promises in Punjab. He said this promise itself was fake as Mr. Kejriwal had clearly stated in his press conference here that anyone consuming even one unit more than the promised 300 units would have to pay the entire power bill. “This is what the AAP is following in Delhi also,” he said.