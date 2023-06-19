ADVERTISEMENT

Backwards, Dalits standing as rock with PM Modi, says U.P. Deputy CM amid SP chief’s social unity assertion

June 19, 2023 02:58 am | Updated June 18, 2023 10:09 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Akhilesh Yadav had said that their slogan was ‘80 harao, BJP hatao’ (defeat BJP in 80 Lok Sabha of U.P., remove BJP) and in 2024, the unity of PDA (Pichde, Dalit and Alapasankhayak- Backwards, Dalits, Minorities) would defeat the BJP-led alliance

Mayank Kumar

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Countering the assertion of the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav that Backwards and Dalits would make sure the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got defeated in 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, the State Deputy Chief Minister and top BJP Backward Classes face Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the Backwards and Scheduled Castes had stood like a rock with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the claims of the SP chief was far from reality.

“SP leader Shri Akhilesh Yadav’s claim for 2024 is like air in a balloon, future of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh politics is bleak, real character of SP is it stands with criminals and stands for development of family, Backward and Scheduled Castes stand like a rock with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and lotus,” wrote Mr. Maurya, on social networking sites. Mr. Maurya added that the BJP would emerge victorious on all the seats of U.P. in the 2024 poll.

Earlier on Saturday, the SP president said in a statement, “Our slogan is ‘80 harao, BJP hatao’ (defeat BJP in 80 Lok Sabha of Uttar Pradesh, remove BJP). In 2024, the unity of PDA (Pichde, Dalit and Alapasankhayak- Backwards, Dalits, Minorities) will defeat the BJP-led alliance.” He said that they would make sure the BJP bit the dust in the State in the 2024 poll.

