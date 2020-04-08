Baby born in Bihar’s Gaya district named ‘Covid’

A baby born in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday was named ‘Covid’ after the pandemic.

“The name of the child will always remind us the joy he brought in the family amid such scare and terror of COVID-19 pandemic,” Priyanjali, mother of the child, said.

However, her husband Manish Kumar was initially not in favour of naming their newly born son ‘Covid’ after the pandemic, but he agreed after the child’s maternal uncle convinced him.

“He should have named the baby Covid-20”, said a local doctor in Gaya.

The baby was born at the government owned Anugraha Narayan Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya while, the family comes from Badgaon village under Tekari block in the district. The baby is said to be “healthy and normal”.

Earlier, the government had notified ANMCH a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 patients.

“It was tough for the parents to reach the hospital in time during lockdown for the delivery,” a villager said.

In 2008, during the devastating Kosi flood in border (Seemanchal) districts of northeast Bihar, several children were named ‘Kosia’ ‘Kosi’ and ‘Mohd. Kusaha’ after river Kosi. The flood had wrecked havoc in the area with its largescale devastation and destruction.