Babulal Marandi merges JVM(P) with BJP

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by Babulal Marandi formally merged with BJP on Monday in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders in Ranchi.

On the occasion Mr. Marandi, who had quit the BJP in 2006, also lashed out at present grand alliance government in Jharkhand led by Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren.

“This government is running only in Twitter…but the governments can’t be run on Twitter…what is the law and order situation here we all know”, Mr. Marandi said while, slamming the Mr. Soren's government at the Milan Samaroh (meeting programme) at Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground.

“The Narendra Modi and Raghubar Das governments has been successful in implementing all programmes and policies for the welfare of the poorest of the poor in Jharkhand through supply of LPG gas connection, electricity, constructing homes and now piped water will be provided to them”, Mr Shah said on the occasion.

The BJP would do more works for the welfare of common people while, being in opposition in Jharkhand, Mr. Shah added. He also declared that soon "a sky reaching Ram temple" will be constructed in Ayodhya.

“By abrogating article 370 and 35-A the Narendra Modi government has also made Kashmir an inseparable part of India”, Mr Shah said. He also took on the Soren government on the recent killing of seven tribal people in West Sighbhum district.

Mr Marandi was the first tribal chief minister of Jharkhand after it was bifurcated from Bihar in November 2000. However, he left the party in 2006 and had floated JVM(P).

In a recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections, JVM(P) won three seats. Besides, Mr. Marandi, Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey were elected.

Earlier, Mr Marandi expelled both Mr. Yadav and Mr. Tirkey from the party on the ground of “anti-party activities”.

Mr. Yadav recently had met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. He is likely to join the Congress party.

After losing power in the State and faring poorly in the tribal areas, the BJP is aiming to revive the party leadership with a tribal face. Mr. Marandi, a tall tribal leader is likely to be elected as the Legislative Party leader in the State assembly. The post of Opposition leader in Jharkhand assembly is still vacant.