Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone ‘Bulbul’-hit areas.
Mr. Supriyo, who said on Tuesday that he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Shortly after he reached Namkhana, one of the worst- affected areas, protesters stopped his convoy and showed him black flags.
The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.
“I knew I would face protests during my visit (to cyclone-hit areas). The agitators were all TMC activists,” Mr. Supriyo said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor