Other States

Babri trial: Uma Bharti appears before CBI court

Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Uma Bharti. File

Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Uma Bharti. File   | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special CBI court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. The CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court’s power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses.

She is the 19th accused to depose before the court in the over 27-year-old case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 11:49:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/babri-trial-uma-bharti-appears-before-cbi-court/article31969102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY