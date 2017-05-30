Babri case: Yogi Adityanath meets Advani ahead of case hearing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met senior BJP leader L. K. Advani who is here to appear before a special CBI court in connection with a case relating to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister welcomed Mr. Advani with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court. Mr. Adityanath was waiting at the guest house for Mr. Advani along with other state leaders.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Mr. Advani and other senior leaders.

Mr. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Minister Uma Bharti, are expected to appear before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court later on Tuesday in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On May 25, the court summoned the leaders to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them. The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from appearance but the court said they would be allowed no such relaxation.