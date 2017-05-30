Other States

Babri case: Yogi Adityanath meets Advani ahead of case hearing

Senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and L.K. Advani.

Senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and L.K. Advani.  

more-in

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met senior BJP leader L. K. Advani who is here to appear before a special CBI court in connection with a case relating to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister welcomed Mr. Advani with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court. Mr. Adityanath was waiting at the guest house for Mr. Advani along with other state leaders.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Mr. Advani and other senior leaders.

Mr. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Minister Uma Bharti, are expected to appear before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court later on Tuesday in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On May 25, the court summoned the leaders to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them. The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from appearance but the court said they would be allowed no such relaxation.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics National Other States
Uttar Pradesh
social issue
judiciary (system of justice)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:35:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/babri-masjid-case-yogi-adityanath-meets-advani/article18622354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY