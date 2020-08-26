Babbar Khalsa militant, nine arms smugglers from Barmer given life terms on terror charges

They have helped terrorists for spreading terror with the explosive and for damaging life and property, the court said while sentencing them.

An anti-terror court in Barmer on Tuesday sentenced nine arms smugglers and a Babbar Khalsa militant to life imprisonment for procuring arms and ammunition for the terror outfit from Pakistan in 2009.

Special Judge Vamita Singh imposed the stringent sentence saying a soft attitude against the ten involved in terror activities is not fair .

By carrying out terror activities, they have affected the harmony and brotherhood among people of different regions, including Hindus and Muslims. A soft attitude towards them is not fair and stringent punishment is fully justified, Judge Singh observed.

The ten convicts include nine Barmer residents Soda Khan, Nazeer Khan (son of Meeru Khan), Nazir Khan (son of Ziya Khan), Khanu Khan, Moosa Khan, Meeru Khan, Kalla Khan and Ramda Khan, and Babbar Khalsa militant Jagmohan Singh, a resident of Punjab.

The court earlier had convicted the ten under various sections of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per the prosecution, the ten were arrested in 2009 after being found in possession of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 15 kg RDX, eight foreign pistols and several rounds of live cartridges, smuggled from Pakistan.

The arms and explosives were to be supplied to Babbar Khalsa, whose militant Jagmohan Singh had come to Barmer to take their delivery from the nine Barmer residents.

The convicts smuggled the arms and explosives to India in connivance with Pakistani smugglers and were to supply them to terror outfit Babbar Khalsa. They have helped terrorists for spreading terror with the explosive and for damaging life and property, the court said while sentencing them.