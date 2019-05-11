Baal Sabhas reducing dropout rate in Rajasthan schools

Baal Sabhas of government schools, which are being organised regularly at public places in the villages across Rajasthan, have turned out to be a successful experiment for raising academic standards and reducing dropout rate of students. The parents' participation has especially made these events interactive.

The latest round of Baal Sabhas was held in the State on Thursday. At the Baal Sabha in Government Higher Secondary School at Sanganer, near Jaipur, Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta said the society at large should play a meaningful role in ensuring qualitative improvement of school education.

Mr. Gupta pointed out that the choice of public places for holding Baal Sabhas was aimed at bringing transparency to the drive for improving standard of education and connecting the students with extra-curricular activities. The textbooks should be used for motivating young students to explore more about their subjects, he said.

While pointing out that about 86.70 lakh students were studying in 65,000 schools in the State, Mr. Gupta said the Baal Sabhas were giving them opportunities for public speaking and enhancing their confidence level. “The schools should pay attention to retention of students in addition to the increase in enrolments,” he said.

Rajasthan School Education Council's Commissioner Pradeek Kumar Borad said the Baal Sabhas had not only led to an effective participation of local communities in the management of schools, but had also helped improve creativity of students.

The results of annual examinations of VI, VII, IX and XI classes were announced at the end of Baal Sabhas across the State and information about the Rajiv Gandhi career portal, launched recently, was provided on the occasion. The health check-up and immunisation camps for students were also organised at several places.