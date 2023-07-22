B. L. Santhosh meets with BJP State office-bearers amid Cabinet expansion buzz

July 22, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Lucknow

Lucknow

The BJP’s national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh on Saturday held a meeting in Lucknow with top State office-bearers of the party with an eye on preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, India’s politically crucial State that holds 80 Lok Sabha seats. The meeting, attended by the BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and State secretary (Organisation) Dharampal, among others, witnessed a review of the party’s outreach programmes in the State.

“The General Secretary (Organisation) visits each State from time to time for organisational purposes, reviewing the party’s initiatives, taking ground feedback and suggesting improvement measures. This visit should also be seen in that way,” BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told The Hindu.

The political corridors believe that the State Cabinet expansion was also discussed but party leaders denied it. “Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, the focus of the general secretary (Organisation) is strengthening the organization,” Mr. Tripathi said.

Mr. Santhosh is also said to have stressed on the expansion of the organisation to ensure the victory of the party in the coming Lok Sabha elections as the State holds the key for the saffron party’s national plans for the 2024 elections. In both the 2014 and 2019 polls, the overwhelming electoral success in Uttar Pradesh helped the party to pass the majority mark of 272 in Lok Sabha and form a stable government at the Centre.

In 2014, the BJP won 71 out of 80 seats on its own from the State, while it won 62 out of 80 seats on its own in 2019. In both elections, a smaller ally of the BJP, Apna Dal — led by Anupriya Patel — won two seats.

