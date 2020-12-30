Azharuddin escapes unhurt in accident

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin escaped unhurt in an accident, when his car lost control and crashed into a roadside restaurant in Soorwal town of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday. Mr. Azharuddin, along with his family, was travelling to the Ranthambhore National Park.
The car turned turtle as one of its tyres burst. Police said the car was extensively damaged in the mishap, but its front airbags had opened, which saved the people sitting inside. Another vehicle was immediately arranged for sending the former cricketer and those travelling with him to their destination.
A worker at the restaurant, who was injured when the car hit the eatery’s main structure, was admitted to the Sawai Madhopur District Hospital. Police rushed to the spot on getting the information and dispersed the crowd that had gathered around the car.
Mr. Azharuddin later tweeted that he was “well and safe by the grace of Allah” after he met with a “minor accident”. “Thank you for all your messages... Thanks for all the concern,” he said in his message.
The 57-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who is at present the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s president, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket from Rajasthan’s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria defeated him by a large margin of 1.35 lakh votes.
