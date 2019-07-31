Other States

Azam’s varsity raided

Over 400 ‘stolen’ books recovered

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday raided Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur and recovered books which were allegedly stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa, officials said.

“A team from the Rampur district administration and the police raided the university and recovered around 400 to 500 books of a madrasa with it’s stamp. The exact number of stolen books are yet not clear. The probe is on in the matter,” said I-G, law and order, Praveen Kumar here.

Madrasa theft

The team was probing a case, registered last month, on the theft of thousands of books from the ancient Madrasa Aliya in Rampur which is about 250 years old.

The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.

