Azamgarh known for terrorism in past has a changed identity today: Amit Shah

April 07, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Azamgarh (U.P.)

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Hariharpur Music college and various other development projects in the district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several projects, at Kaushambi Mahotsav in Kaushambi

During SP, BSP, and Congress rule Azamgarh was known for terrorism whereas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi it is witnessing development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

The PM has opened the government purse for the development of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Shah said addressing a rally here.

Mr. Shah recounted that links of terrorists exploding a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh.

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" had won the 2022 bypoll from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after becoming MLA.

