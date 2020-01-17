Azam Khan’s son gets no reprieve from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay an Allahabad High Court decision to annul the election of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan’s son to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The High Court had declared Abdullah Azam Khan’s election invalid on the ground that he was underage to fight the 2017 Assembly polls.

However, a Bench headed by CJI Sharad A. Bobde issued notice to the Election Commission and Nawaz Ali Khan, who was the petitioner in the High Court, on an appeal filed by Abdullah, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.