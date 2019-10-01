Azam Khan in Rampur

Emerging from his absence in the public sphere, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan made an appearance in Rampur on Monday. The Rampur MP, who was last seen in Rampur during Id celebrations in August, presented himself before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) official Dinesh Gaur in the Mahila police station.

He was accompanied by his wife, Rajya Sabha MP Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, who is an MLA from the neighbouring Suar constituency.

The Uttar Pradesh police have declared Mr. Khan a “land mafia” and has lodged FIRs against him in more than four dozen cases. On September 25, the Allahabad High Court had granted stay in 27 of these cases.

The SIT had asked him to appear before it on September 30. Mr. Khan spent almost 45 minutes at the station. Later addressing the party workers, he said he would need four to five days to respond to the “long list of charges”.

He described the administration’s behaviour towards him and his family “vindictive” and added that they were following the orders of their “political masters”.

Before presenting himself in front of the SIT, Mr. Khan accompanied Ms. Fatima to file her nomination papers, on an SP ticket, for the upcoming bypolls for the Rampur seat.

Mr. Khan has represented the seat nine times. The seat fell vacant when he was elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Fatima deposited the bill and penalty of ₹30 lakh in the electricity department. She was charged with power theft at her Humsafar resort.