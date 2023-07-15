Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech

July 15, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Rampur (UP)

An MP/MLA court here on Saturday sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to two years imprisonment in a case of inflammatory speech during the 2019 general elections.

Judge Shobhit Bansal convicted Mr. Khan and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of ₹2,500 on the former Uttar Pradesh minister.

The case was registered against Mr. Khan during the 2019 Lok Sabha general election for allegedly making a provocative speech during a rally in the Dhamora area on April 8 that year.

An MP-MLA court here had last year convicted Mr. Khan in another 2019 hate speech case which was registered after he addressed a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the UP assembly.

In May this year, a sessions court overturned the verdict of the lower court.

