Azam Khan booked for occupying public land

Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Azam Khan was booked for allegedly obstructing government work and occupying public property without permission, the police said on Saturday.

A First Information Report was registered at the Azimnagar police station on a complaint from Nayab tehsildar K.G. Mishra, Rampur Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena told reporters.

Besides Mr. Khan, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University registrar R.A Qureshi and security officer Alhe Hasan Khan were named in the FIR.

Riverine land

Mr. Khan is the Chancellor of the university which, according to the FIR, illegally occupied a five-hectare riverine land belonging to the Seegan Khera gram sabha and built an eight-foot-high boundary wall around it.

The staff members had allegedly obstructed officials from carrying out land measurement on May 25.

The FIR invoked Sections 3, 4 and 332 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.