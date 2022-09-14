Azad’s remarks aimed at dashing hopes of people on special status for J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several regional leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday criticised former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s stand on Article 370 and accused him of “infusing defeatism” among the people of J&K.

Former Chief Minister Ms. Mufti termed Mr. Azad’s statement — which said the restoration of special status under Article 370 was unlikely — “unfortunate”. “Such a statement from such a senior leader was unfortunate. I want to remind him that when the BJP-led Centre can talk to Nagas in the northeast on a separate flag and a separate constitution, why not Kashmir where the Maharaja signed a conditional Instrument of Accession with India?” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti said Mr. Azad’s statements were aimed at dashing the hopes of the people of J&K. “The Centre chose engagement with the Nagas in spite of the attacks on a security forces’ bus that left 18 dead. Why is Azad sahib telling people restoration is not possible. It’s very much possible. We will fight for it,” Ms. Mufti said.

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar also targeted Mr. Azad for his stand on Article 370. “Instilling defeat in people’s minds is a follow-up project to collective humiliation, disempowerment and disenfranchisement,” Mr. Akhtar said.

He said Mr. Azad needed to be reminded that political struggles were not like applying for jobs in prescribed formats. “Our case depends on our conviction, stamina and perseverance and how the Indian nation understands us. With his national stature, Azad sahib could help there instead of advocating surrender at home,” he added.

Muzaffar Shah, chairman of the Awami National Conference (NC), said doubts were being created in the minds of people about Article 370 deliberately.

“We want to tell Azad sahib that we are not misleading people on Article 370. We have not approached the Parliament but the Supreme Court (SC). We expect the SC to uphold the Constitution and do justice to the people of J&K. We are not demanding it from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Shah said.

“Weren’t farm laws withdrawn? It’s the people who matter, not the Parliament. Such decisions do not need numbers in the Parliament,” he added.