Azad's nephew joins BJP, slams Congress for 'disrespecting' his uncle

Mubashar Azad flags infighting in Congress, says party did no work on the ground

The development would further weaken the Congress in J&K. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew Mubashar Azad joined the BJP in Jammu on Sunday.

After joining the Congress, Mr. Mubashar said he took the decision due to the infighting in the Congress and mistreatment of his uncle by the party.

"I have been with the Congress since my childhood. All I saw was infighting and no work on the ground. Since Narendra Modi came to rule (India), I can see change on the ground. I was impressed by Modi ji's ideas and approach towards development," Mr. Mubashar said.

He also accused the Congress of disrespecting his uncle Azad. "I am deeply hurt over the disrespect of my uncle. It has hurt the sentiments of the common masses. It was PM Modi who has given recognition to the efforts of the former CM [Azad]," he added.

The Azads are well-known in the Chenab Valley in the Jammu region. The Azad's family would be one of the key faces of campaigns during elections in the past.

The development would further weaken the Congress in J&K. The party is facing an infighting and saw a vertical split between those supporting Mr. Azad and those backing J&K Congress president G.A. Mir. Of late, Azad and Mir do not attend each other's meetings and maintain a distance.

Mr. Mubashar's likely to be key face of the BJP in Muslim-majority Doda district.

"New entrants led by Mubashar will not only strengthen the party in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and other areas but will encourage the youth from the whole region of Jammu and Kashmir to work for the nation and the society," J&K State president Ravinder Raina said.