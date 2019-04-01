Azad to hit the campaign trail in Jammu from today

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will hit the campaign trail in Jammu parliamentary constituency from Tuesday by addressing a series of rallies in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts, a senior Congress leader said.

The Congress has nominated its State unit senior vice-president and former Minister Raman Bhalla for the Lok Sabha constituency, where he is supported by the National Conference while the PDP has not fielded any candidate for the seat.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad will tour Rajouri and Poonch districts tomorrow, to take stock of situation on the border. He will also campaign for the candidate (Bhalla),” Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme aimed at lifting five crore families out of poverty will bring a revolution in the country.

“More than five crore families will be benefited by this. This announcement will be implemented with full commitment as we did earlier in the case of farm loan waiver in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

‘Serving the poor’

Claiming that during the 10 years of UPA rule 140 million people were pulled out of poverty, Mr. Sharma said the Congress believes that India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity and wants people from all parts of the country to live happily.

“While the BJP serves the interests of the rich, the Congress serves the interests of the farmers, poor and downtrodden sections of the society,” he added.