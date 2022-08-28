Ghulam Nabi Azad tasked with splitting votes: Congress leader Tariq Karra

PM’s stance changed things for Mr. Azad in the Congress, said Mr. Karra

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
August 28, 2022 02:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader and ex-Member of Parliament Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress was “under a design to fragment franchise”.

“A new entity is being floated to fragment franchise. Everyone knows who will benefit from it. There is already a public perception that the BJP will benefit out it,” Mr. Karra said.

Mr. Karra said the things in Congress for Mr. Azad started changing soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that he “will not be wasted” and “will soon be appointed for a special mission”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only the mediocre have joined Azad so far. I did not see any intellectuals. Azad feels threatened if an intelligent or leader with stature joins him. The cadre of the Congress and those having philosophical and ideological affinity with the party will continue to be part of it and fight against the new fragmentation attempt,” Mr. Karra said.

He accused Mr. Azad of “working independently in J&K” for the past some months. “There is no mention of ideological differences anywhere in Azad’s resignation letter. It is purely on personal grounds and seemingly, indicates his differences with the ideology of the party,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Karra also listed the BJP’s treatment of Mr. Azad in the past, which includes granting his official bungalow and Padma Bhushan. “The new found bonhomie is very clear and it is only after that the thing starts unfolding,” he said.

“There is already a public perception that the BJP will benefit out it”Tariq Hameed KarraCongress leader

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app