Azad expels 3 confidants from newly-floated party, ex-deputy CM to rejoin Congress

December 22, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The exit of Tara Chand, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of J&K in the past, will dent the newly-floated party poll prospects in the future

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The recently-floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expelled three senior leaders, including the party vice-chairman Tara Chand, for “anti-party activities” on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled three leaders, including Tara Chand, Dr. Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh, from the Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” DAP general-secretary Rajendra Singh Chib said.

Rebel Congress leader and ex-J&K Chief Minister Azad launched his Party in September this year with a lot of fanfare, in Jammu. Considered a serious contender in the electoral landscape of J&K, Mr. Azad’s party had roped in scores of Congress leaders into its fold from J&K. However, the exit of Mr. Chand, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of J&K in the past, will dent the newly-floated party poll prospects in the future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Singh, considered to be from the inner circle of Mr. Azad’s party, will also raise questions over Mr. Azad’s leadership in a party with the founding principle of “not to be autocratic but democratic”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chand was likely to return to the Congress. Speaking to newsmen in Jammu, Mr. Chand said he was “a Congressman by birth”. Sources said Mr. Chand was holding meetings with his supporters to have them back in the Congress.

He also launched a tirade against Mr. Azad and described him as one “dividing the secular votes” in J&K. “Most of the people would leave the party. Where is the party? It is almost non-existent and only a few people are calling shots in it,” Mr. Chand was quoted as saying by a local wire service, KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US