Ayush Ministry announces major initiatives in Sikkim, northeast

May 21, 2022 17:56 IST

Underlying the importance of Sowa Rigpa, Minister says a 30-bedded Sowa Rigpa Hospital will be set up in Sikkim

An international yoga and naturopathy college would be set up in Sikkim that would also boost the medical tourism sector in the northeast, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

He also announced other initiatives to boost the traditional medicinal practices, including Sowa Rigpa, Ayurveda and naturopathy, in Sikkim, at a national workshop in the State on Sowa Rigpa - the traditional and ancient medicinal practice of the Himalayan people.

Underlying the importance of Sowa Rigpa, the Minister said that a 30-bedded Sowa Rigpa Hospital would be set up in Sikkim. A yoga and wellness centre at every gram panchayat along with an Ayurveda medical college under the satellite institute programme in the State would be set up.

Mr. Sonowal highlighted the scope for Ayush-based growth in the region, stating that the Ministry was exploring the possibility of setting up a research council on Sowa Rigpa.

He also inaugurated a Sowa Rigpa college building at NIT in Deorali, Gangtok.