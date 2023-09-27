September 27, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra said areas surrounding Ayodhya will witness a surge in economic activities after the inauguration of the Ram temple and the city may undergo expansion similar to the National Capital Region.

Mr. Mishra, a former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told PTI video in an interview that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been receiving demands for the renovation of places associated with Lord Ram in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Nepal. However, he said they have decided to leave this responsibility on the local people.

Mr. Mishra said economic activities in Ayodhya are expected to soar once the Ram temple opens to the public in January.

"As money flows in, people will have many opportunities, and along with these opportunities, there will be increased investments in the area. We have received 16 applications for building hotels, and a plan for a smart city is also in progress," he said.

Mr. Mishra, a member of the trust, explained that a master plan is being worked out to improve transportation infrastructure in Ayodhya. "One day, it might be necessary to expand Ayodhya just like the national capital region of Delhi." He said the current Ayodhya is not equipped to handle the huge number of visitors expected in the city and its increasing population.

He said the current population of Ayodhya is approximately 3.5 lakh and it is estimated to see five lakh more added as visitors and others who migrate after the economic activities surge once the temple is inaugurated. "This population is both a challenge and an opportunity. Local people can provide accommodations to the visitors in their homes at affordable rates. It is true that this area needs to expand," he said.

Mr. Mishra mentioned that the State government would need to take appropriate steps for the expansion of the regions, including designating the surrounding areas of Ayodhya and stopping unauthorised construction.

Asked if the trust could also take up the development of other places associated with Lord Ram in various parts of the country, Mr. Mishra said, "The trust does not currently have such plans." He acknowledged that demands for renovation have come from places such as Buxar in Bihar and Bastar in Chhattisgarh and even from Nepal.

"However, the trust believes that it should not take up expansion programmes in this manner rather leave it to the local people," he said. He also dismissed land disputes that arose during the construction of the Ram temple and claimed that there are no disputes now.

He mentioned that the trust had to face criticisms due to disputed lands known as 'Nazool' lands. 'Nazool land' refers to land that does not have a clear owner.