Ayodhya verdict: Meerut police scan provocative social media accounts

Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the Uttar Pradesh police are vetting social media accounts to spot trouble-mongers. Ajay Sahni, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, has asked the cybercell team in the district to look into the accounts which make disparaging religious comments.

“In the past 24 hours, we have taken down 10 such Facebook and Twitter accounts with the help of social media companies,” said Avinash Pandey, SP (Rural).

Locals feel the move has come after Lakshmikant Vajpayee, former president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party, complained of a sudden rise in Twitter accounts in the name of characters of Hindu mythology. “We have noticed Twitter handles in the name of Shri Ram, Sita, Vibhishan and Ravan, where some of the conversations are insensitive to religious beliefs. I appealed to the IGP (Meerut Range) to look into the ‘real’ identities of persons who are running such accounts...,” Mr. Vajpayee told The Hindu.

Mr Pandey said: “Four cybercell teams of our social media lab are working in rural areas as well. In the last few days, we have taken action in three cases. In one, a provocative comment was made against a Muslim religious leader, then an offensive statement was made against the Hindus, and the third talked of the exodus of families of one community. Such rumours of exodus keep cropping up in the region and we won’t allow them to gain traction.” However, he said there was no blanket ban on accounts with religious overtones.

He said the police had a meeting with Army officials in the cantonment area on Wednesday to share military intelligence inputs.

The administration is on high alert in the communally sensitive districts of western Uttar Pradesh. In Rampur, SSP Ajaypal Sharma held meetings with senior members of both communities in rural areas. In Saharanpur, District Magistrate Alok Pandey asked the district cybercell to scan social media for provocative posts and file FIRs against those spreading rumours on WhatsApp. Officials have been told to make it clear that not only those who generate provocative posts will be prosecuted but those who forward such posts will also be detained.

In Bulandshahr’s Khurja, a mock drill with a drone was conducted.

In Aligarh, Shehar Mufti Khalid Hamid said he would again appeal to Muslims after Friday prayers not to celebrate if the Supreme Court ruled in their favour. “We have full faith in the judiciary. I have sent a message to all local mosques that if the judgment is not to their liking, Muslims should not harbour ill-will towards the other community. Also, they should not fall for false propaganda and rumours on social media,” he told The Hindu.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has urged all sections to respect the verdict. “It is the duty of all sections to show the utmost respect to the decision of the highest court and not to give a statement or indulge in any activity which may vitiate the peaceful atmosphere on the university campus, in the city and in the country,” he said in a statement.