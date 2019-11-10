Ayodhya verdict: Fadnavis calls for calm

Caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to the people of the State to maintain calm and peace in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

He said there have been no reports of untoward incidents from anywhere in the State and that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation. “I welcome the judgment of the honourable Supreme Court and appeal to the citizens to maintain calm and peace in the State. This Ayodhya judgment cannot be analysed through a prism of victory and defeat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set in motion a series of historic decisions in the country and this is one of them. We should maintain the spirit of unity and harmony in the future,” he said.

The Chief Minister said security agencies are prepared for all upcoming festivities in the State. Community leaders should ensure all upcoming festivals are celebrated in the true spirit and keeping communal harmony intact, he said.

“Nobody should attempt to give this judgment a different colour. This is a judgment that will only make Indian democracy stronger. Prime Minister Modi has already said our government believes in ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” he said.