Ayodhya resident builds temple for CM Adityanath with life-size idol

Special prayers are offered twice every day, followed by morning and evening prayers, in the temple before the Chief Minister's idol.

PTI Ayodhya
September 19, 2022 17:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A local resident has built a temple in Ayodhya for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, placing a life-size idol of him inside, complete with bow and arrow and a halo around his head. The idol is clad in saffron robes.

Special prayers are offered twice every day, followed by morning and evening prayers, in the temple before the Chief Minister's idol. After the prayers, 'prasad' is also distributed to worshippers. The temple has been built on the Faizabad-Prayagraj highway in the Bharatkund area of the district, about 25 km away from the ‘Ram Janambhoomi.’ Bharatkund is believed to be the place where Lord Ram's brother Bharat bade him farewell before the former went into exile.

Prabhakar Maurya, the local resident who built the temple, said, "We have built the temple of Yogiji, who is building the temple of Lord Ram." Mr. Maurya said he is deeply impressed by the works of the Chief Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The way the Chief Minister has done public welfare works, he has acquired a deity-like place. That is why the idea of a temple for him came to my mind," he said.

Mr. Maurya said he keeps reciting hymns in front of Mr. Adityanath's idol every day, just as he does for Lord Shri Ram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said he is jobless and landless, but earns around ₹1 lakh a month posting Bhajans and religious songs on YouTube. He said he built the temple from this money.

When the news reached him, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a cryptic tweet.

"He has moved two steps ahead of him...Now the question is, who is the first (ye to unse bhi do kadam aagey nikle...ab sawal ye hai ki pehle kaun)?" he wrote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app