GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayodhya Ram temple | Darshan timing extended, key roads to temple town closed amid huge rush

Authorities have implemented strict security measures in Ayodhya amid a huge rush of people following the January 22 consecration ceremony.

January 25, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Ayodhya (UP)

PTI
Devotees and pilgrims wait on a platform for their train at Ayodhya railway station one day after consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 23, 2024 in Ayodhya, India.

Devotees and pilgrims wait on a platform for their train at Ayodhya railway station one day after consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 23, 2024 in Ayodhya, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The extended timing to offer prayers at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya came into effect on January 25 with 'darshan' being allowed from 6 a.m. as key roads leading to the temple town remained closed to regulate vehicular movement.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures in Ayodhya amid a huge rush of people following the January 22 consecration ceremony. Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed outside the temple and roads from Basti, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Amethi blocked 15 kilometres ahead of their borders with Ayodhya.

On January 24, the temple management decided to let people offer prayers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and allotted 15 minutes for 'aarti' and 'bhog' from 12 noon. Earlier, it was 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a two-hour break in between.

In Pictures | Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

On January 25, devotees started arriving in the temple town on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' and thousands were seen taking a holy dip in the Saryu river.

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal earlier said, "We are trying to ease the situation. We are allowing emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable items to move into Faizabad but the entry into Ayodhya town is still closed." Vehicles from nearby districts have been prohibited from entering Ayodhya district, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform authorities in advance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested his Cabinet colleagues to avoid visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya at least until March.

Related Topics

Ayodhya / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.