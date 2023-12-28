ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya railway junction renamed as Ayodhya Dham

December 28, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Lucknow

PTI

Ayodhya railway junction has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ayodhya railway junction in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham junction, local MP Lallu Singh said on Wednesday.

The announcement came days before the inauguration of the redevelopment railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Ayodhya | Faith and dispute: the tale of a sacred town

In a post on X, Mr. Singh said, "Ayodhya Junction has become Ayodhya Dham Junction." Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the renaming has been done respecting public sentiments, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped station and newly built airport in the temple town on December 30.

Weeks later on January 22, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held in the presence of the Prime Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US