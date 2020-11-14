Ayodhya lights record number of diyas, retains Guinness World Record for second year

Thousands of volunteers lit the lamps along the banks of river Saryu, through lanes and at houses as dusk fell on November 13 in Ayodhya.

The north Indian city of Ayodhya kept its Guinness World Record for a second year by lighting 6,06,569 oil lamps (diyas) and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes as part of Deepavali celebrations..

Thousands of volunteers lit the lamps along the banks of river Saryu, through lanes and at houses as dusk fell on November 13 in Ayodhya.

The city lit 4,09,000 oil lamps last year.

Uttar Pradesh State government spokesman Shishir Kumar said the lamps were a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged the river bank ignoring coronavirus social distancing norms.

Representatives from Guinness World Records handed over a certificate to U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after monitoring the ceremony with drone-mounted cameras, Mr. Kumar said.