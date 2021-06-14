Ayodhya land deal done transparently, says Ram Mandir Trust

LUCKNOW

14 June 2021 23:24 IST

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the 1.20 hectare land in Bagh Bijesi was purchased through full "transparency."

A day after it faced allegations of financial corruption worth crores of rupees in the purchase of a piece of land in Ayodhya, the trust set up to build a Ram Mandir said it had carried out the deal with great alacrity and transparency.

Issuing a clarification over the allegations, Mr. Rai said that the current sellers of the land had executed contracts in their favour in 2011, 2017 and 2019.

Since the plot was "found useful" by the Trust, the concerned persons were contacted, said Mr. Rai.

The final due amount was fixed at ₹1,423 per square feet, which was much less than the market value of nearby land, he said.

"After an agreement was reached over the rate, the concerned persons were required to complete their previous contracts, only then the land could be acquired by the Trust," he said.

As soon as the deed of land was completed in favour of the concerned persons, the Trust with "great alacrity and transparency" signed the agreement and got it registered, Mr. Rai further said in a detailed statement. He also said the land was purchased with the consent of major temples like Kaushalya Sadan.

Mr. Rai also said that from day one it had been in favour of making all payments directly into the accounts through banks and the same was followed in this case too.

He accused the parties who raised questions over the deals of creating a situation of "fear in the society." A day earlier, he had called the allegations politically motivated.

Holding separate press conferences, former SP MLA from Ayodhya Pawan Pandey and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the land, valued at ₹5.8 crore was purchased and registered by two local businessmen for Rs 2 crore on March 18 at around 7:10 pm but within 5-10 minutes of that, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra purchased the land for an appreciated rate of Rs 18.5 crore.

The two leaders further alleged that both the land agreements, which took place barely 5-10 minutes apart of each other, had common witnesses, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and trust member Anil Mishra.

The Trust had said it is acquiring land to rehabilitate people whose temples and land were acquired for the construction of the temple project.