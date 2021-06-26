Ayodhya etched in the mind of every Indian, says PM

Narendra Modi reviews progress of development projects with U.P. CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described Ayodhya as a city that is “etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian,” and said coming generations should feel the desire to visit the town in Uttar Pradesh at least once in their life time.

Ayodhya should manifest the finest of Indian traditions and the best of its developmental transformations, Mr. Modi said in a virtual meeting with U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the development projects in the town.

Mr. Modi hailed Ayodhya as a city by and for every Indian.

He said the way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, specially by the youth, government sources said after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also spoke about blending identity with infrastructure.

“It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways,” he was quoted as saying by sources.

In the meeting, government officials made a presentation on the various aspects of Ayodhya's development, which is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable Smart City, the PMO later said.

The PM was also informed about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya.

An upcoming Greenfield township was discussed which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, mutts, hotels and bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre and a world class museum will also be built, added the PMO.