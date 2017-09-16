Ayodhya case main litigant Mahant Bhaskar Das dead

Mahant Bhaskar Das, the main litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, passed away in Ayodhya on September 16. He was 89.

The seer, head of Nirmohi Akhada, was a petitioner in the case since 1959. He was admitted to a private medical facility on September 12 following breathing problems where he later suffered a brain stroke. The seer will be cremated at the Tulsi ghat in Ayodhya later on September 16, close associates told IANS.

Doctors had earlier advised that he be taken to a super-speciality hospital either in Lucknow or Delhi. However, the ageing priest refused to leave the temple town.

Faizabad MP Lallu Singh, former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri and several local BJP and RSS leaders besides others paid their homage to the seer. All shops in the Hanumangarhi area in Ayodhya have downed their shutters as a mark of respect. The seer’s disciples recalled that he had cordial relations with Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the case, who passed away in July 2016.