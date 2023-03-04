Ayodhya authority gives final approval for mosque construction

March 04, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on March 3 gave the final approval for the construction of the Ayodhya mosque, said Gaurav Dayal Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of ADA. The mosque was mandated by the Supreme Court in the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title verdict.

The sanction was communicated to the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation (IICF), a trust set up by the Sunni central Waqf board for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.

Mr. Dayal on Friday announced the approval and said the “sanctioned maps will be handed over to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation after a few departmental formalities which are to be completed within couple of days.”

The IICF in May 2021 submitted maps to build a mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library on five acres of land given by the State government. But the matter was stretched over months due to a delay in procuring no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the ADA.

There were also delays due to change in land use, given that the sanctioned land was originally for agriculture purpose. “Over five months ago, I was told that no construction can happen on the plot that was provided to us because it’s agricultural land. So, the ADA had to change the land use. For this, we have written to the ADA as well as to the State government, but the situation is still the same,” Athar Husain Siddiqui, secretary, IICF toldThe Hindu earlier .

The Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, in a historic judgment, ordered the construction of a Ram temple at a disputed site in Ayodhya and asked the Centre or U.P. State Government to allocate five acres of land for constructing the mosque at a prominent place in in the district. “This should be done simultaneously with the transfer of the property to the proposed trust [for the temple],” the order had said.