Aware of NC’s talks with BJP in 2014: Ghulam Nabi Azad

February 17, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday attacked on the National Conference (NC), claiming that the latter was in talks with the BJP in 2014 to form a government in Jammu & Kashmir.

“The NC had previously formed alliances with the BJP, despite ideological differences, and remained silent on critical issues such as the revocation of Article 370. I was aware of their talks with the BJP in 2014,” Mr. Azad said.

He accused the NC of political opportunism and power-seeking tactics. “It is regrettable that the NC has consistently put their thirst for power above the welfare of the people,” he said.

He said even after the revocation of Article 370, they (NC) are willing to beg the BJP for alliance partnerships, further exposing their opportunistic nature.

