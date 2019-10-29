Awards for dedicated doctors, staff in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a series of awards and special incentives for dedicated doctors, paramedical staff and other healthcare workers of government hospitals across the State.
Stating that his government was emphasising on quality healthcare under its 5T (transparency, teamwork, technology, time and transformation) initiative, Mr. Patnaik said that 10 doctors and other healthcare workers will be presented with Chief Minister Award, which includes cash prizes of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively. Government healthcare institutions providing quality service will also be rewarded, he added.
