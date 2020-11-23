Avoid gathering at Chaityabhoomi on December 6: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai

Maharashtra CM appeals to people to pay respects to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar from their homes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6.

Mr. Thackeray held a meeting with the Mahaparinirvan Diwas coordination committee and senior government officials on Monday The committee has already appealed to Ambedkarites to not travel to Mumbai on December 6 and instead pay their respects from home.

The Chief Minister said, “Respects will be paid to the memory of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar without any fault. There will be no compromise. But Mumbai stares at the possibility of second wave of coronavirus outbreak. Therefore I appeal to people to not crowd at the Chaityabhoomi.”

The State government will make arrangements for day-long online broadcast of the ceremony to pay tributes, and also a floral shower from a helicopter.

Mr Thackeray said that throughout his life, Dr Ambedkar fought against injustice. “It is time to show our maturity through our actions. It will not be proper to endanger our life while paying tributes to him. We have been celebrating all our festivals with austerity. This is an occasion of seriousness and I appeal all to pay their tributes from wherever they are instead of coming to Mumbai,” he said.

Nagsen Kamble, secretary of the coordination committee, said that an appeal has already been issued to Ambedkarites to not to travel to Mumbai.

Mr. Thackeray also referred to the annual wari to Pandharpur which was held without crowds as also the death anniversary of his father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray which too was observed in presence of select individuals.