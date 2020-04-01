‘Avoid April Fool’s pranks on virus’

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appealed to citizens to avoid playing pranks, especially related to the coronavirus outbreak, on April Fool’s Day on Wednesday.

The minister tweeted, “Tomorrow’s April 1st. The annual tradition of making an ‘April Fool’ of people has already begun on WhatsApp & social media. The state govt won’t allow anyone to spread rumours/panic on #Corona. I’ve instructed @MahaCyber1 to act swiftly & strongly against such miscreants. #NoCoronaRumour.”

In a video statement, Mr. Deshmukh said, “As you know, the entire State, entire country is fighting a battle against coronavirus. At this time, do not spread any such message which will lead to rumours or disturb the atmosphere. Please cooperate with the government.” Anyone spreading such messages will face action under the Cyber Crime Act, hesaid.

The Maharashtra cyber cell, too, asked citizens to show restraint. “Everyone is requested to desist from spreading fake news and rumours. If found indulging in such activities, stringent legal action will be taken. Stay safe and stay indoors,” warned the cell’s official twitter handle.