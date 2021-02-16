Average assets of re-elected Assam MLAs increased by 95%

BPF as a party registered the highest average increase of 200.97% in assets followed by the AIUDF with 93.26%, Congress by 85.75%, BJP by 75.82% and AGP by 95%.

Assam Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma registered the highest growth rate of assets while Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta also figure among the top five re-elected MLAs whose assets increased significantly, according to a report.

Mr. Brahma, who belongs to Bodoland People's Front (BFP) heads the list of the highest growth of assets and is followed by AIUDF's Abdur Rahim Ajmal, Nazrul Islam of Congress, BJP's Sarma and AGP's Mahanta, according to an analysis of assets of 34 re-elected MLAs in the 2016 assembly elections by the Assam Election Watch.

The average growth of assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016 was ₹1.48 crore, registering an increase by 95%, the report said.

Brahma's assets increased from ₹2 crore in 2011 to ₹9 crore in 2016, registering an increase of 268% while Ajmal's increased from ₹6 crore to ₹13 crore.

Sarma, who joined the BJP from Congress before the 2016 assembly polls, has an increase in assets from ₹3 crore to ₹6 crore, registering a growth of 108%.

The two-time former AGP Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahantas assets increased from ₹4 crore to ₹7 crore, registering an increase of 63%.

Islams assets increased from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, registering an increase of 129%.

BPF as a party registered the highest average increase of 200.97% in assets followed by the AIUDF with 93.26%, Congress by 85.75%, BJP by 75.82% and AGP by 95%.

Among the 34 re-elected MLAs whose assets were analysed, 10 are from the Congress, eight each from ruling alliance partners BJP and BPF and four each from AGP, also an alliance partner of the government, and AIUDF.

The MLAs include eight ministers — three from the BPF, two each from the BJP and besides Sarma and Brahma, they include BJPs Naba Kumar Doley and Pijush Hazarika, BPFs Pramila Rani Brahma and Rihon Daimary and AGPs Keshab Mahanta and Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

The other MLAs whose assets have increased between the two assembly polls include BJP state unit President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Padma Hazarika, Binanda Kumar Saikia, Prasanta Phukan and Bolin Chetia, BPFs Emmaneul Mosahary, Maneswar Brahma, Majendra Narzary, Kamalsingh Narzary and Kamali Basumatari and AGP's Utpal Dutta.

The other Congress MLAs include Sherman Ali Ahmed, Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, late Jamaluddin Ahmed, Sukur Ali, Md Ilias Ali, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and Aminul Islam.

Congress Legislature Party Chief Debabrata Saikia and AIUDF's Abul Kalam Azad had shown a decrease in their assets with the former's declining by 17% and the latter's by 2%.