Average annual income of farmers in Bengal tripled in 8 years, says Mamata Banerjee

The average annual income of farmers in West Bengal has tripled during the past eight years under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Ms. Banerjee said the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times over this period.

“Homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary. This day is also observed as #KisanDiwas. My best wishes to all the farmers in the country on the occasion @jayantrld,” she tweeted.

Also Read Modi contradicting Shah: Mamata

“The average annual income of farmers has tripled from ₹91,000 [in 2010-11] to ₹2.91 lakh [in 2018)]. Distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times from 27 lakh in 2011 to 69 lakh in 2019. Our govt. in #Bangla is committed to the welfare of farmers #KisanDiwas,” she added.

Referring to the State’s crop insurance policy, Ms. Banerjee said it was run by her government without any help from the Centre. She stressed that the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme, launched by her government, will benefit around 72 lakh farmer families.

Also Read Only Kisan Credit Cart accounts to be eligible for prompt repayment incentive, as per circular

“Our govt. in #Bangla also runs the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme to give special financial assistance to farmers. About 72 lakh farmer families will benefit from this scheme. We are also running the crop insurance scheme for farmers on our own, without any assistance from Centre,” she added.

Born in 1902 in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the country’s Prime Minister between July 1979 and January 1980.