Other States

Average annual income of farmers in Bengal tripled in 8 years, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times over this period

The average annual income of farmers in West Bengal has tripled during the past eight years under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Ms. Banerjee said the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times over this period.

“Homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary. This day is also observed as #KisanDiwas. My best wishes to all the farmers in the country on the occasion @jayantrld,” she tweeted.

Also Read
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a rally against the proposed country-wide NRC, in Kolkata.

Modi contradicting Shah: Mamata

 

“The average annual income of farmers has tripled from ₹91,000 [in 2010-11] to ₹2.91 lakh [in 2018)]. Distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times from 27 lakh in 2011 to 69 lakh in 2019. Our govt. in #Bangla is committed to the welfare of farmers #KisanDiwas,” she added.

Referring to the State’s crop insurance policy, Ms. Banerjee said it was run by her government without any help from the Centre. She stressed that the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme, launched by her government, will benefit around 72 lakh farmer families.

Also Read

Only Kisan Credit Cart accounts to be eligible for prompt repayment incentive, as per circular

“Our govt. in #Bangla also runs the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme to give special financial assistance to farmers. About 72 lakh farmer families will benefit from this scheme. We are also running the crop insurance scheme for farmers on our own, without any assistance from Centre,” she added.

Born in 1902 in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the country’s Prime Minister between July 1979 and January 1980.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
state politics
national politics
loans
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 12:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/average-annual-income-of-farmers-in-bengal-tripled-in-8-years-says-mamata-banerjee/article30378653.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY