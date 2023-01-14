ADVERTISEMENT

Avalanche warnings in 12 Jammu & Kashmir districts

January 14, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Srinagar

Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours

PTI

Vehicles commute on the snow-covered Srinagar-Jammu Highway amid the cold winter, in Srinagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on January 14 issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.

They said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas, officials said.

Two labourers died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.

The higher reaches of Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US