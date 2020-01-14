Other States

Avalanche strikes Army post in Jammu and Kashmir, three soldiers killed

Representational image

Representational image   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche, efforts are on to trace one missing soldier

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said.

The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.

The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said.

Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.

Jammu and Kashmir
