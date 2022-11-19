  1. EPaper
Avalanche kills three soldiers in Kupwara’s Machchal area

The deceased belonged to the Army’s 56 Rashtriya Rifles

November 19, 2022 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Three Army soldiers were killed after being swept away by a snow avalanche near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday.

An Army spokesman said a snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhal sector around 12 p.m.

“Two soldiers stuck in the snow were rescued and evacuated to the Military Hospital, Kupwara. Another soldier, who was part of the patrol, developed hypothermia and was also evacuated. Later, all the three bravehearts could not survive,” the Army said.

The deceased belonged to the Army’s 56 Rashtriya Rifles. All the bodies were retrieved near the Almora Post in Machchal, officials said.

