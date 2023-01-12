HamberMenu
Avalanche hits J&K’s Sonamarg; one labourer killed

Medical teams with ambulances and first aid kits are at the spot

January 12, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
A rescue operation has been launched in Sonamarg. Image for representation purpose only. File

A rescue operation has been launched in Sonamarg. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A labourer was killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on January 12, officials said.

The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is executing work on the Zojila Tunnel.

"The body of a worker has been recovered from the avalanche site and shifted to the nearby hospital," the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched and police, State Disaster Response Force, Army, Beacon and MEIL teams are on site to clear the snow-laden area, they added.

Medical teams with ambulances and first aid kits are also at the spot.

Further details are awaited, they added.

