Autorickshaw driver fined for not wearing helmet in Assam

An autorickshaw driver in central Assam’s Dima Hasao district was fined ₹1,000 by the traffic police for not wearing a helmet.

His three-wheeler was classified as a “luxury cab” in the e-challan which he was unaware of for almost a year until he visited a pollution testing centre to renew the PUC (pollution under control) certificate on August 14.

A resident of Haflong, the Dima Hasao district headquarters about 275 km southeast of Guwahati, Dinendra Kemprai was charged with “riding without helmets by both driver and pillion” under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

“I visited the pollution testing centre a day before the renewal of the PUC for my vehicle that was due by August 15. The attendant at the centre told me I would have to clear an e-challan of ₹1,000 first to get the PUC certificate,” the 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, who owns the vehicle, said. He had no idea that the e-challan was issued on July 29, 2023.

Mr. Kemprai visited the office of the motor vehicle inspector and the traffic police in Haflong to sort out the matter. “The traffic police officials told me that I flouted the MV Act by carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit and the fine should have been ₹2,000 instead of the ₹1,000 mentioned by mistake,” he said.

The driver said he decided not to move court against the challan as that would be more expensive than the fine. “I need the PUC for my autorickshaw to earn a living,” he said.

Pranab Borpatro, a sub-inspector of the traffic police in Haflong, said an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) chose the wrong option in the electronic device while issuing the challan. “The ASI pressed Section 194D of the MV Act instead of Section 179(1) (disobedience of the order of authorities) on the touchscreen of his device. It was a human error,” he said.

